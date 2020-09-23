Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 23rd:
Aaron's, Inc. (AAN): This omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46% over the last 60 days.
Aaron's shares gained 0.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of -2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY): This provider of specialty contracting services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.6% over the last 60 days.
Dycom's shares gained 18.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT): This operator and franchiser of casual dining restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.2% over the last 60 days.
Brinker's shares gained 16% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
