Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 23rd:

Aaron's, Inc. (AAN): This omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46% over the last 60 days.

Aaron's shares gained 0.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of -2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY): This provider of specialty contracting services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.6% over the last 60 days.

Dycom's shares gained 18.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT): This operator and franchiser of casual dining restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.2% over the last 60 days.

Brinker's shares gained 16% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

