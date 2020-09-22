Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22nd:

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH): This building products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.2% over the last 60 days.

BMC Stock Holdings’ shares gained 19.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC): This real estate finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

Ready Capital’s shares gained 20.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY): This specialty contracting services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.6% over the last 60 days.

Dycom Industries’ shares gained 14.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This casual lifestyle footwear and accessories manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Crocs’ shares gained 10.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

