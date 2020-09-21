Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 21st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 21st:
Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL): This company that is engaged in distributed gaming operations has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Accel's shares gained 19.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of -2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Copart, Inc. (CPRT): This provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Copart's shares gained 3.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT): This operator and franchiser of casual dining restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.2% over the last 60 days.
Brinker's shares gained 17.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
BRP Inc. (DOOO): This designer and manufacturer of powersport vehicles and marine products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
BRP's shares gained 0.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
