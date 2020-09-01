Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT): This manufacturer and supplier of alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.

Westport Fuel Systems' shares gained 17.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY): This provider of specialty contracting services in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.2% over the last 60 days.

Dycom's shares gained 43.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Joint Corp. (JYNT): This owner and operator of chiropractic clinics in the United States has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Joint's shares gained 23.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

