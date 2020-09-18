Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 18th:

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH): This building products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.2% over the last 60 days.

BMC Stock Holdings’ shares gained 27.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Salesforce.com, inc. (CRM): This company that develops enterprise cloud computing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.

Salesforce’s shares gained 27.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY): This specialty contracting services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.6% over the last 60 days.

Dycom Industries’ shares gained 17.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

