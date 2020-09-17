Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:

FedEx Corporation (FDX): This transportation, e-commerce, and business services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

FedEx Corporation Price and Consensus

FedEx Corporation price-consensus-chart | FedEx Corporation Quote

FedEx’s shares gained 20% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

FedEx Corporation Price

FedEx Corporation price | FedEx Corporation Quote

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This casual lifestyle footwear and accessories provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Crocs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crocs, Inc. Quote

Crocs’ shares gained 11.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Crocs, Inc. Price

Crocs, Inc. price | Crocs, Inc. Quote

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP): This company that engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.

Installed Building Products, Inc. Price and Consensus

Installed Building Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Installed Building Products, Inc. Quote

Installed Building Product’s shares gained 13.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Installed Building Products, Inc. Price

Installed Building Products, Inc. price | Installed Building Products, Inc. Quote

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN): This operator of network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Titan Machinery Inc. Price and Consensus

Titan Machinery Inc. price-consensus-chart | Titan Machinery Inc. Quote

Titan Machinery’s shares gained 4.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Titan Machinery Inc. Price

Titan Machinery Inc. price | Titan Machinery Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.