Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 17th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:

FedEx Corporation (FDX): This transportation, e-commerce, and business services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

FedEx’s shares gained 20% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This casual lifestyle footwear and accessories provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Crocs’ shares gained 11.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP): This company that engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.

Installed Building Product’s shares gained 13.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN): This operator of network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Titan Machinery’s shares gained 4.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

