Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 17th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:          

Cimpress N.V. (CMPR): This provider of mass customization services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Cimpress’shares gained 10.7% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s rise of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ennis, Inc. (EBF): This envelope manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.60.4% over the last 60 days.

Ennis’s shares gained 5.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): This clothing accessories stores companyhas a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Zumiez’s shares gained 36.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY): This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

Dr. Reddy's shares gained 9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

