Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:
Cimpress N.V. (CMPR): This provider of mass customization services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
Cimpress N.V Price and Consensus
Cimpress N.V price-consensus-chart | Cimpress N.V Quote
Cimpress’shares gained 10.7% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s rise of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cimpress N.V Price
Cimpress N.V price | Cimpress N.V Quote
Ennis, Inc. (EBF): This envelope manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.60.4% over the last 60 days.
Ennis, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ennis, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ennis, Inc. Quote
Ennis’s shares gained 5.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ennis, Inc. Price
Ennis, Inc. price | Ennis, Inc. Quote
Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): This clothing accessories stores companyhas a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Zumiez Inc. Price and Consensus
Zumiez Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zumiez Inc. Quote
Zumiez’s shares gained 36.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Zumiez Inc. Price
Zumiez Inc. price | Zumiez Inc. Quote
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY): This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Price and Consensus
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd price-consensus-chart | Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Quote
Dr. Reddy's shares gained 9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Price
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd price | Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Zacks experts released their picks to gain +100% or more in 2020. One is a famous cutting-edge food company that is “hiding in plain sight.” Swamped with competitors and ignored by Wall Street, its stock price floundered. Now, suddenly, it acquired a company that gives it an advantage none of its peers have.
Today, see all 5 stocks with extreme growth potential >>
Click to get this free report
Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): Free Stock Analysis Report
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ennis, Inc. (EBF): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cimpress N.V (CMPR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.