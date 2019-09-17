Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:

Cimpress N.V. (CMPR): This provider of mass customization services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Cimpress N.V Price and Consensus

Cimpress N.V price-consensus-chart | Cimpress N.V Quote

Cimpress’shares gained 10.7% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s rise of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cimpress N.V Price

Cimpress N.V price | Cimpress N.V Quote

Ennis, Inc. (EBF): This envelope manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.60.4% over the last 60 days.

Ennis, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ennis, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ennis, Inc. Quote

Ennis’s shares gained 5.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ennis, Inc. Price

Ennis, Inc. price | Ennis, Inc. Quote

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): This clothing accessories stores companyhas a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Zumiez Inc. Price and Consensus

Zumiez Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zumiez Inc. Quote

Zumiez’s shares gained 36.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zumiez Inc. Price

Zumiez Inc. price | Zumiez Inc. Quote

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY): This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Price and Consensus

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd price-consensus-chart | Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Quote

Dr. Reddy's shares gained 9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Price

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd price | Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Zacks experts released their picks to gain +100% or more in 2020. One is a famous cutting-edge food company that is “hiding in plain sight.” Swamped with competitors and ignored by Wall Street, its stock price floundered. Now, suddenly, it acquired a company that gives it an advantage none of its peers have.

Today, see all 5 stocks with extreme growth potential >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.