Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 16th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 16th:
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): This mortgage banking and investment management provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.3% over the last 60 days.
PennyMac Financial Services’ shares gained 16.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY): This specialty contracting services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.6% over the last 60 days.
Dycom Industries’ shares gained 19.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This arts and crafts specialty retail stores owner has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68% over the last 60 days.
The Michaels Companies’ shares gained 18.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): This bedding products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.
Tempur Sealy’s shares gained 9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
