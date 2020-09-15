Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:

BRP Inc. (DOOO): This designer and manufacturer of powersport vehicles and marine products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

BRP's shares gained 10.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT): This provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Copart's shares gained 3.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT): This operator and franchiser of casual dining restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57% over the last 60 days.

Brinker's shares gained 20.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN): This provider of asset optimization solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.6% over the last 60 days.

Aspen's shares gained 6.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

