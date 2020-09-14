Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 14th:

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This arts and crafts specialty retail stores owner has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68% over the last 60 days.

The Michaels Companies’ shares gained 50.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

RH (RH): This retailer of home furnishings has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 78% over the last 60 days.

RH’s shares gained 27% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY): This specialty contracting services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.

Dycom Industries’ shares gained 48.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This casual lifestyle footwear and accessories provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Crocs’ shares gained 23.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.