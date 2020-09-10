Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 10th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 10th:
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): This video-first communications platform has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 78% over the last 60 days.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Quote
Zoom Video’s shares gained 50.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. price | Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Quote
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT): This casual dining restaurants operator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
Brinker International’s shares gained 48.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Brinker International, Inc. Price
Brinker International, Inc. price | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): This sporting goods retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Price and Consensus
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Quote
DICK'S Sporting Goods’ shares gained 23.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Price
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. price | DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Quote
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This arts and crafts specialty retail stores owner has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68% over the last 60 days.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Michaels Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote
The Michaels Companies’ shares gained 27% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. Price
The Michaels Companies, Inc. price | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>
Click to get this free report
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Free Stock Analysis Report
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT): Free Stock Analysis Report
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.