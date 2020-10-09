Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9th:

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP): This provider of marine transportation services in Greece has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote

Capital Product Partners’ shares gained 20.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Capital Product Partners L.P. Price

Capital Product Partners L.P. price | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote

FedEx Corporation (FDX): This provider of transportation, e-commerce, and business services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.

FedEx Corporation Price and Consensus

FedEx Corporation price-consensus-chart | FedEx Corporation Quote

FedEx's shares gained 22.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

FedEx Corporation Price

FedEx Corporation price | FedEx Corporation Quote

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW): This home improvement retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Lowes Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lowes Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lowes Companies, Inc. Quote

Lowe's shares gained 12% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lowes Companies, Inc. Price

Lowes Companies, Inc. price | Lowes Companies, Inc. Quote

Meridian Corporation (MRBK): This bank holding for Meridian Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Bank Price and Consensus

Meridian Bank price-consensus-chart | Meridian Bank Quote

Meridian's shares gained 19.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Meridian Bank Price

Meridian Bank price | Meridian Bank Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.