Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9th:
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP): This provider of marine transportation services in Greece has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Capital Product Partners’ shares gained 20.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
FedEx Corporation (FDX): This provider of transportation, e-commerce, and business services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.
FedEx's shares gained 22.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW): This home improvement retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.
Lowe's shares gained 12% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Meridian Corporation (MRBK): This bank holding for Meridian Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Meridian's shares gained 19.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
