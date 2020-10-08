Markets

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 8th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:

Quidel Corporation (QDEL): This diagnostic testing solutions developer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

Quidel Corporation Price and Consensus

Quidel Corporation Price and Consensus

Quidel Corporation price-consensus-chart | Quidel Corporation Quote

 

Quidel’s shares gained 79.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Quidel Corporation Price

Quidel Corporation Price

Quidel Corporation price | Quidel Corporation Quote

 

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR): This metals manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

Worthington Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Worthington Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Worthington Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Worthington Industries, Inc. Quote

 

Worthington Industries’ shares gained 10.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Worthington Industries, Inc. Price

Worthington Industries, Inc. Price

Worthington Industries, Inc. price | Worthington Industries, Inc. Quote

 

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO): This quick-service Mexican-American restaurant owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Price and Consensus

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Price and Consensus

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Quote

 

Del Taco’s shares gained 6.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Price

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Price

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. price | Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Quote

 

FedEx Corporation (FDX): This transportation, e-commerce, and business services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.

FedEx Corporation Price and Consensus

FedEx Corporation Price and Consensus

FedEx Corporation price-consensus-chart | FedEx Corporation Quote

 

FedEx’s shares gained 18.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

FedEx Corporation Price

FedEx Corporation Price

FedEx Corporation price | FedEx Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Click to get this free report

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Quidel Corporation (QDEL): Free Stock Analysis Report

FedEx Corporation (FDX): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular