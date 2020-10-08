Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:

Quidel Corporation (QDEL): This diagnostic testing solutions developer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

Quidel’s shares gained 79.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR): This metals manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

Worthington Industries’ shares gained 10.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO): This quick-service Mexican-American restaurant owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Del Taco’s shares gained 6.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

FedEx Corporation (FDX): This transportation, e-commerce, and business services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.

FedEx’s shares gained 18.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.