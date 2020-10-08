Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:
Quidel Corporation (QDEL): This diagnostic testing solutions developer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
Quidel Corporation Price and Consensus
Quidel Corporation price-consensus-chart | Quidel Corporation Quote
Quidel’s shares gained 79.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Quidel Corporation Price
Quidel Corporation price | Quidel Corporation Quote
Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR): This metals manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.
Worthington Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Worthington Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Worthington Industries, Inc. Quote
Worthington Industries’ shares gained 10.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Worthington Industries, Inc. Price
Worthington Industries, Inc. price | Worthington Industries, Inc. Quote
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO): This quick-service Mexican-American restaurant owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Price and Consensus
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Quote
Del Taco’s shares gained 6.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Price
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. price | Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Quote
FedEx Corporation (FDX): This transportation, e-commerce, and business services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.
FedEx Corporation Price and Consensus
FedEx Corporation price-consensus-chart | FedEx Corporation Quote
FedEx’s shares gained 18.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
FedEx Corporation Price
FedEx Corporation price | FedEx Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Quidel Corporation (QDEL): Free Stock Analysis Report
FedEx Corporation (FDX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- What the President's Positive Covid Test Means for the Stock Market
- [UPDATED] Russian Man Turns Tables on Bank, Changes Fine Print in Credit Card Agreement, Then Sues, Now Settles
- J.P. Morgan Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 100% From Current Levels
- The $12 Trillion "Once-in-a-Lifetime" Market Opportunity Investors Won't Want to Miss