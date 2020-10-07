Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:

Deere & Company (DE): This manufacturer and distributor of various equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

Deere Company Price and Consensus

Deere Company price-consensus-chart | Deere Company Quote

Deere’s shares gained 9.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Deere Company Price

Deere Company price | Deere Company Quote

Aaron's, Inc. (AAN): This omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Aarons, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aarons, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aarons, Inc. Quote

Aaron's shares gained 5.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aarons, Inc. Price

Aarons, Inc. price | Aarons, Inc. Quote

Meridian Corporation (MRBK): This bank holding for Meridian Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Bank Price and Consensus

Meridian Bank price-consensus-chart | Meridian Bank Quote

Meridian's shares gained 20% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Meridian Bank Price

Meridian Bank price | Meridian Bank Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.