Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:
Deere & Company (DE): This manufacturer and distributor of various equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.
Deere’s shares gained 9.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Aaron's, Inc. (AAN): This omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Aaron's shares gained 5.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Meridian Corporation (MRBK): This bank holding for Meridian Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Meridian's shares gained 20% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
