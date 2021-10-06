Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 6th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:
Element Solutions Inc ESI: This company that develops, formulates, and sells various specialty chemicals a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Element Solutions’ shares gained 5.2% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH: This hotel franchisor has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Choice Hotels’ shares gained 10.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Murphy USA Inc. MUSA: This company that engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Murphy USA’s shares gained 6.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI: This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive’s shares gained 19.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
