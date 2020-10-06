Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:

Quidel Corporation (QDEL): This diagnostic testing solutions developer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Quidel’s shares gained nearly 63% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.4% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor’s shares gained 46.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR): This moissanite jewels and finished jewelries manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Charles & Colvard’s shares gained 30.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This business process services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14% over the last 60 days.

Synnex’s shares gained 20.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

