Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 5th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:

Ramaco Resources, Inc. METC: This company that produces and sells metallurgical coal has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Ramaco Resources’ shares gained 45.4% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

AdvanSix Inc. ASIX: This manufacturer and seller of polymer resins has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

 

AdvanSix’s shares gained 11.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Tronox Holdings plc TROX: This company that operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Tronox’s shares gained 20.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK: This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Comstock Resources’ shares gained 49.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


