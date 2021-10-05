Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:
Ramaco Resources, Inc. METC: This company that produces and sells metallurgical coal has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.2% over the last 60 days.
Ramaco Resources’ shares gained 45.4% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AdvanSix Inc. ASIX: This manufacturer and seller of polymer resins has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
AdvanSix’s shares gained 11.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tronox Holdings plc TROX: This company that operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Tronox’s shares gained 20.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK: This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Comstock Resources’ shares gained 49.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.