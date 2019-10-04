Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4th:
Hanger, Inc. (HNGR): This orthotic and prosthetic patient care company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Hanger’s shares gained 4.2% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s rise of -0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Globalstar, Inc (GSAT): This satellite communications company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 days.
Globalstar’s shares gained 2.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC): This cement company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Cementos Pacasmayo’s shares gained 4.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.2% over the last 60 days.
Frontline’s shares gained 15.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
