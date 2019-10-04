Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4th:

Hanger, Inc. (HNGR): This orthotic and prosthetic patient care company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Hanger’s shares gained 4.2% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s rise of -0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Globalstar, Inc (GSAT): This satellite communications company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 days.

Globalstar’s shares gained 2.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC): This cement company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Cementos Pacasmayo’s shares gained 4.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.2% over the last 60 days.

Frontline’s shares gained 15.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.