Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 31st:
Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI): This bank holding company for Customers Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Customers Bancorp’s shares gained 17.1% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s rise of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
BRP Inc. (DOOO): This manufacturer ofpowersport vehicles and marine products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
BRP’s shares gained 14.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB): This clinical stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
AnaptysBio’s shares gained 17.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
