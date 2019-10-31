Markets

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 31st

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 31st:

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI): This bank holding company for Customers Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp, Inc Price and Consensus

Customers Bancorp, Inc Price and Consensus

Customers Bancorp, Inc price-consensus-chart | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote

Customers Bancorp’s shares gained 17.1% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s rise of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Customers Bancorp, Inc Price

Customers Bancorp, Inc Price

Customers Bancorp, Inc price | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote

BRP Inc. (DOOO): This manufacturer ofpowersport vehicles and marine products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

BRP Inc. Price and Consensus

BRP Inc. Price and Consensus

BRP Inc. price-consensus-chart | BRP Inc. Quote

BRP’s shares gained 14.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

BRP Inc. Price

BRP Inc. Price

BRP Inc. price | BRP Inc. Quote

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB): This clinical stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

AnaptysBio, Inc. Price and Consensus

AnaptysBio, Inc. Price and Consensus

AnaptysBio, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AnaptysBio, Inc. Quote

AnaptysBio’s shares gained 17.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AnaptysBio, Inc. Price

AnaptysBio, Inc. Price

AnaptysBio, Inc. price | AnaptysBio, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double

Today you are invited to download our just-released Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.

Download Free Report Now >>


Click to get this free report

BRP Inc. (DOOO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Customers Bancorp, Inc (CUBI): Free Stock Analysis Report

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular