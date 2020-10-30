Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 30th:

Ford Motor Company (F): This designer and manufacturer of a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor's shares gained 16.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of -2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein's shares gained 6.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY): This operator of a chain of retail stores has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.4% over the last 60 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond's shares gained 38.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This designer, developer and distributor of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.9% over the last 60 days.

Crocs' shares gained 24.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

