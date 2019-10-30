Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 30th:

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This wood products company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade’s shares gained 6.8% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY): This golf equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Callaway Golf’s shares gained 5.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Plexus Corp. (PLXS): This electronic manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Plexus Corp.’s shares gained 16.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk Carriers's shares gained 7.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.