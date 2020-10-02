Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2nd:

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

Danaos Corp’s shares gained 64% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Danaos Corporation Price

Danaos Corporation price | Danaos Corporation Quote

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Crocs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crocs, Inc. Quote

Crocs’ shares gained 12.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Crocs, Inc. Price

Crocs, Inc. price | Crocs, Inc. Quote

Meridian Corporation (MRBK): This provider of commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Corporation Price and Consensus

Meridian Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meridian Corporation Quote

Meridian Corp’s shares gained 11.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Meridian Corporation Price

Meridian Corporation price | Meridian Corporation Quote

Compass Diversified (CODI): This private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Compass Diversified Holdings Price and Consensus

Compass Diversified Holdings price-consensus-chart | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote

Compass Diversified’s shares gained 11.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Compass Diversified Holdings Price

Compass Diversified Holdings price | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.