Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 29th:

Visteon Corporation (VC): This cockpit electronics and connected car solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Visteon Corp’s shares gained 26.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG): This banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.

Chemung Financial Corp’s shares gained 25.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA): This activewear and lifestyle apparel products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Delta Apparel’s shares gained 18.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

