Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 29th:

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB): This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp’s shares gained 10.5% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Frontline’s shares gained 13.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

HOYA Corporation (HOCPY): This life care and information technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.3% over the last 60 days.

HOYA Corporation’s shares gained 2.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO): This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes’ shares gained 16.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

