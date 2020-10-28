Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:

Bunge Limited (BG): This agribusiness and food company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Bunge's shares gained 20.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein's shares gained 11.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT): This provider of actionable intelligence solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Verint Systems' shares gained 6.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cambridge Bancorp (CATC): This bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Cambridge Bancorp's shares gained 30.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

