Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:
Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Diamond S Shipping’s shares gained 42.3% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Euronav NV (EURN): This company engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Euronav’s shares gained 22.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG): This mortgage providing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
MGIC Investment’s shares gained 12.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup’s shares gained 10.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
