Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 27th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27th:
Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN): This medical device company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Align Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Align Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Align Technology, Inc. Quote
Align Technology’s shares gained nearly 43% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Align Technology, Inc. Price
Align Technology, Inc. price | Align Technology, Inc. Quote
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB): This asset management holding entity has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.9% over the last 60 days.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Live Oak Bancshares’ shares gained 42% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Price
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. price | Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Quote
CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE): This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
CNB Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
CNB Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | CNB Financial Corporation Quote
CNB Financial Corp’s shares gained 38.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
CNB Financial Corporation Price
CNB Financial Corporation price | CNB Financial Corporation Quote
Visteon Corporation (VC): This cockpit electronics and connected car solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Visteon Corporation Price and Consensus
Visteon Corporation price-consensus-chart | Visteon Corporation Quote
Visteon Corp’s shares gained 36.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Visteon Corporation Price
Visteon Corporation price | Visteon Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Visteon Corporation (VC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB): Free Stock Analysis Report
CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.