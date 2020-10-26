Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 26th:

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This installer and builder of insulation and other building products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild's shares gained 9.7% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ): This developer and producer of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.7% over the last 60 days.

National Beverage's shares gained 22.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Cambridge Bancorp (CATC): This bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Cambridge Bancorp's shares gained 35.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

