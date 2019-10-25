Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 25th:
Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This containership and liner owning and chartering company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus
Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote
Costamare’s shares gained 13.1% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Costamare Inc. Price
Costamare Inc. price | Costamare Inc. Quote
DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT): This owner and operator crude oil tankers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
DHT Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
DHT Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DHT Holdings, Inc. Quote
DHT Holdings’ shares gained 22.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
DHT Holdings, Inc. Price
DHT Holdings, Inc. price | DHT Holdings, Inc. Quote
First American Financial Corporation (FAF): This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.8% over the last 60 days.
First American Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
First American Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | First American Financial Corporation Quote
First American Financial’s shares gained 4.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
First American Financial Corporation Price
First American Financial Corporation price | First American Financial Corporation Quote
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): This developer of therapies for treating cystic fibrosis has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Price and Consensus
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Quote
Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 13.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Price
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated price | Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): Free Stock Analysis Report
First American Financial Corporation (FAF): Free Stock Analysis Report
DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Costamare Inc. (CMRE): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.