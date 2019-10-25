Markets

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 25th:

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This containership and liner owning and chartering company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Costamare’s shares gained 13.1% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT): This owner and operator crude oil tankers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

DHT Holdings’ shares gained 22.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.8% over the last 60 days.

First American Financial’s shares gained 4.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): This developer of therapies for treating cystic fibrosis has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 13.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

