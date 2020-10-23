Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 23rd:
Danaher Corporation (DHR): This designer, manufacturer and marketer of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Danaher's shares gained 14.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ): This developer and producer of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.7% over the last 60 days.
National Beverage's shares gained 25% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive's shares gained 21.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
