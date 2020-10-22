Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 22nd:

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM): This wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Cambium Networks Corporation Price and Consensus

Cambium Networks Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cambium Networks Corporation Quote

Cambium Networks Corp’s shares gained 30% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cambium Networks Corporation Price

Cambium Networks Corporation price | Cambium Networks Corporation Quote

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG): This asset management holding entity has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus

Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

Janus Henderson Group’s shares gained 40.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Janus Henderson Group plc Price

Janus Henderson Group plc price | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ): This sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.7% over the last 60 days.

National Beverage Corp. Price and Consensus

National Beverage Corp. price-consensus-chart | National Beverage Corp. Quote

National Beverage Corp’s shares gained 22.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

National Beverage Corp. Price

National Beverage Corp. price | National Beverage Corp. Quote

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD): This multi-jurisdictional gaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Boyd Gaming Corporation Price and Consensus

Boyd Gaming Corporation price-consensus-chart | Boyd Gaming Corporation Quote

Boyd Gaming’s shares gained 23.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Boyd Gaming Corporation Price

Boyd Gaming Corporation price | Boyd Gaming Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Janus Capital Group, Inc (JHG): Free Stock Analysis Report



National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.