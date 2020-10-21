Markets

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 21st:

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This designer, manufacturer and distributor of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Crocs' shares gained 24% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Resources' shares gained 13.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive's shares gained 29.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

