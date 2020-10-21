Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 21st:

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This designer, manufacturer and distributor of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Crocs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crocs, Inc. Quote

Crocs' shares gained 24% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Crocs, Inc. Price

Crocs, Inc. price | Crocs, Inc. Quote

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Franklin Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote

Franklin Resources' shares gained 13.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Franklin Resources, Inc. Price

Franklin Resources, Inc. price | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Asbury Automotive's shares gained 29.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Crocs, Inc. (CROX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.