Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20th:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.7% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

Group 1 Automotive’s shares gained 37% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR): This sleep solutions and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.7% over the last 60 days.

Sleep Number Corporation Price and Consensus

Sleep Number Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sleep Number Corporation Quote

Sleep Number Corp’s shares gained 31.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sleep Number Corporation Price

Sleep Number Corporation price | Sleep Number Corporation Quote

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM): This wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Cambium Networks Corporation Price and Consensus

Cambium Networks Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cambium Networks Corporation Quote

Cambium Networks Corp’s shares gained nearly 39% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cambium Networks Corporation Price

Cambium Networks Corporation price | Cambium Networks Corporation Quote

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI): This technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote

Perion Network’s shares gained 20% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Perion Network Ltd Price

Perion Network Ltd price | Perion Network Ltd Quote

