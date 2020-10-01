Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1st:

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL): This company that designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Toll Brothers’ shares gained 15.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Toll Brothers Inc. Price

Toll Brothers Inc. price | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This single-family homes builder has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

Meritage Homes’ shares gained 11% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation Price

Meritage Homes Corporation price | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR): This luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Tapestry, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tapestry, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tapestry, Inc. Quote

Tapestry’s shares gained 5.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tapestry, Inc. Price

Tapestry, Inc. price | Tapestry, Inc. Quote

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA): This ocean-going transportation services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus

Euroseas Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

Euroseas’ shares gained 2.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Euroseas Ltd. Price

Euroseas Ltd. price | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.

The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.

Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.