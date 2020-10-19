Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 19th:

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ): This manufacturer and seller of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in China has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30% over the last 60 days.

Daqo's shares gained 79.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN): This distributor of residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Beacon Roofing's shares gained 20.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive's shares gained 16.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This provider of investment banking, research, sales and trading, and related services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Cowen's shares gained 11.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

