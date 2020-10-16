Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 16th:

Quidel Corporation (QDEL): This developer, manufacturer, and marketer of diagnostic testing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 24% over the last 60 days.

Quidel’s shares gained 63.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive’s shares gained 33.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP): This manufacturer and seller of custom designed engineering products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp’s shares gained 37.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR): This metals manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.

Worthington Industries’ shares gained 16.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

