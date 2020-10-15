Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This provider of investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote

Cowen's shares gained 10.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Cowen Group, Inc. Price

Cowen Group, Inc. price | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment manager has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

AllianceBernstein's shares gained 20% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

Kforce Inc. (KFRC): This provider of professional staffing services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Kforce, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kforce, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kforce, Inc. Quote

Kforce's shares gained 8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Kforce, Inc. Price

Kforce, Inc. price | Kforce, Inc. Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.