Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 14th:

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This manufacturer of wood products and distributor of building materials has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade's shares gained 7.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment manager has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein's shares gained 19.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.5% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors' shares gained 13.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

