Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:

Guess', Inc. (GES): This designer and distributor of lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

Guess' shares gained 5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX): This developer and manufacturer of products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

IDEXX's shares gained 15.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.9% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors' shares gained 10.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Meridian Corporation (MRBK): This bank holding for Meridian Bank has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Meridian's shares gained 21.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.