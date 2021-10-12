Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:
Ring Energy, Inc. REI: This exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Ring Energy’s shares gained 49.6% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ovintiv Inc. OVV: This company that engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.
Ovintiv’s shares gained 27.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Earthstone Energy, Inc. ESTE: This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Earthstone Energy’s shares gained 30% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Westlake Chemical Corporation WLK: This company that manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical’s shares gained 14.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
