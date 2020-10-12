Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:

Matson, Inc. (MATX): This ocean transportation and logistics services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Matson’s shares gained 32.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB): This commercial specialty contract services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Limbach Holdings’ shares gained 27.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This installer and distributor of insulation and other building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild’s shares gained 19.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS): This provider of gifts for various occasions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.7% over the last 60 days.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s shares gained 16.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

