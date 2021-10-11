Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 11th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:
Whiting Petroleum Corporation WLL: This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Whiting Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus
Whiting Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Whiting Petroleum Corporation Quote
Whiting Petroleum’s shares gained 18.2% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Whiting Petroleum Corporation Price
Whiting Petroleum Corporation price | Whiting Petroleum Corporation Quote
ConocoPhillips COP: This company that explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
ConocoPhillips Price and Consensus
ConocoPhillips price-consensus-chart | ConocoPhillips Quote
ConocoPhillips’ shares gained 30.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ConocoPhillips Price
ConocoPhillips price | ConocoPhillips Quote
Resources Connection, Inc. RGP: This company that provides consulting services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
Resources Connection, Inc. Price and Consensus
Resources Connection, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Resources Connection, Inc. Quote
Resources Connection’s shares gained 15.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Resources Connection, Inc. Price
Resources Connection, Inc. price | Resources Connection, Inc. Quote
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation MGY: This company that engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Price and Consensus
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp price-consensus-chart | Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Quote
Magnolia Oil & Gas’ shares gained 21.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Price
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp price | Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential
In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.
For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…
If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.
With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.See Zacks Hottest Tech IPOs Now >>
Click to get this free report
ConocoPhillips (COP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.