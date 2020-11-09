Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9th:

Criteo S.A. (CRTO): This advertising platform for the open Internet has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.

Criteo S.A. Price and Consensus

Criteo S.A. price-consensus-chart | Criteo S.A. Quote

Criteo’s shares gained 32.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Criteo S.A. Price

Criteo S.A. price | Criteo S.A. Quote

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB): This lifestyle apparel company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65% over the last 60 days.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kontoor Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kontoor Brands, Inc. Quote

Kontoor Brands’ shares gained 24.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. Price

Kontoor Brands, Inc. price | Kontoor Brands, Inc. Quote

Bunge Limited (BG): This agribusiness and food company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.9% over the last 60 days.

Bunge Limited Price and Consensus

Bunge Limited price-consensus-chart | Bunge Limited Quote

Bunge’s shares gained 17.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bunge Limited Price

Bunge Limited price | Bunge Limited Quote

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP): This diversified natural resource company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Quote

Alliance Resource Partners’ shares gained 14.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Price

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. price | Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Criteo S.A. (CRTO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bunge Limited (BG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.