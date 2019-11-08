Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8th:

CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE): This high precision sensing technology developing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

CyberOptics’ shares gained nearly 30% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

EverQuote, Inc. (EVER): This online marketplace for insurance shopping has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 37% over the last 60 days.

EverQuote’s shares gained 52.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

InMode Ltd. (INMD): This minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

InMode’s shares gained 80.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): This clinical stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Moderna’s shares gained 14.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

