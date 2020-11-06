Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:

First Bank (FRBA): This banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

First Bank’s shares gained 34.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK): This technology company that provides content, tools and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.1% over the last 60 days.

Shutterstock’s shares gained 31.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP): This petroleum products and by-products provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.1% over the last 60 days.

Martin Midstream Partners’ shares gained 14.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR): This audio technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.5% over the last 60 days.

Turtle Beach Corp’s shares gained 13.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

