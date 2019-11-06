Markets

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:

Celgene Corporation (CELG): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Celgene's shares gained 8.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of apparel, accessories and footwear has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Buckle’s shares gained 10.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

AECOM (ACM): This fully integrated global infrastructure firm has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

AECOM’s shares gained 14.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

