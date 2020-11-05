Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB): This bank holding company for Ameris Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.7% over the last 60 days.

Ameris' shares gained 25.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Brunswick Corporation (BC): This designer and manufacturer of recreation products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Brunswick's shares gained 12.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG): This provider of information and technology services has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.6% over the last 60 days.

Computer Task Group's shares gained 14.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ford Motor Company (F): This designer and manufacturer of a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69% over the last 60 days.

Ford’s shares gained 13.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

