Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB): This provider of cybersecurity solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Tenable’s shares gained 13.2% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s rise of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO): This designer of shoes and fashion accessories has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Steven Madden’s shares gained 21.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL): This precious metals mining company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Sibanye Gold’s shares gained 15.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

