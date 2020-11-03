Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:
Ford Motor Company (F): This designer and manufacturer of a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62% over the last 60 days.
Ford Motor's shares gained 13.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK): This bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.4% over the last 60 days.
Capital Bancorp's shares gained 18.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dollar General Corporation (DG): This discount retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Dollar General's shares gained 5.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): This explorer and developer of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
Agnico Eagle’s shares gained 3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
