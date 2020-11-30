Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 30th:
Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. (AAN): This operator of an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Aaron's shares gained 18.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +9.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN): This distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.8% over the last 60 days.
Beacon Roofing Supply's shares gained 18.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH): This provider of environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.2% over the last 60 days.
Clean Harbors' shares gained 40.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
